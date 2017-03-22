On Tuesday, GQ magazine tweeted the cover of its latest issue and teased it included an interview with "the greatest tennis player of all time."

Now, close your eyes and picture who you think is the greatest tennis player of all time. What have they accomplished? How renowned around the world are they? What's their gender? Who are they?

Chances are, the person you're thinking about isn't who GQ just put on the cover of its annual Style Bible.

Because who GQ called the greatest tennis player of all time is Roger Federer. He's a player with an undoubtedly illustrious career, but c'mon.

We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time https://t.co/I5oSpnmxeX

This was essentially everyone on the internet at once:

Federer? Really? Because if one person should be named the greatest tennis player of all time, there's really only one person who comes to mind.

Serena fucking Williams.

And while plenty of people let GQ in on that bit of information ...

This looks nothing like Serena Williams. https://t.co/63cUsmfxZ5

Then why isn't this a photograph of Serena Williams? https://t.co/KgD6BSzg7W

This is a horrible picture of Serena Williams. https://t.co/eQFqxR8PML

... one Twitter interaction in particular doubled down.

On Wednesday morning, the Fader replied to GQ's tweet with one of the greatest clapbacks of all time.

"@GQMagazine," the Fader tweeted, "We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time." The magazine then linked to its October cover and profile of Williams.

@GQMagazine We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time. https://t.co/Lq1Hz0LSC5

People felt vindicated.

! !!!!!!!!!!!!!! want to give this social media manager a huge hug rn. https://t.co/d8cHs6VMj2

At last, there was justice.

@thefader @GQMagazine this is beautiful guys thank you

Just for keeping it ???? I went and ordered this back issue @thefader

It's a title ESPN and Fox Sports have already bestowed upon her, so why is there any need for a debate? The woman holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles and has won four Olympic gold medals. She's also cool as hell, but that's just a bonus.

Williams is an athlete who deserves respect and recognition from everyone on earth — and we guess Twitter and the Fader will keep on fighting the fight until everyone understands that.