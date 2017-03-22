A silent iPhone alarm spells disaster. There are few things more frustrating than an iPhone alarm not working. We place our trust and punctuality in the hands of our devices every morning by relying on the phone to wake us up. So when it eventually fails, the results can be downright infuriating.

While the iPhone alarm is tried and trusted, every now and then there's a problem. Sometimes it's your settings, but sometimes it's more than that.

iPhone alarm not working? It's not your ringer being on or off

The iPhone alarm will go off regardless of whether or not your ringer is on. So you can turn your ringer off to avoid other distractions and know that the alarm will still wake you up at 7 a.m. sharp. It will also operate as usual while your iPhone is in Airplane Mode. And it will still alert you in 9-minute intervals if the "snooze" button is selected or if the alarm goes unnoticed.

That said, should you accidentally select "stop," the alarm will be turned off completely.

iPhone alarm not working? Check your ringer volume

While your ringer being on or off doesn't impact your alarm, ringer volume settings will affect it. If kept on the lowest ringer setting, the alarm may fail to rouse a heavier sleeper. "Alarms match the volume you set for your ringer," Apple notes on its support website. "If your alarm volume is too low or too loud, press the volume button up or down to adjust it. You can also go to Settings > Sounds to adjust the volume."

iPhone alarm not working? Check your settings

The first step is to select your "Clock" app and go to "Alarm." If you have a daily alarm set, then there should be a note under the time that says "every day." Make sure the alarm is on — the icon to the right should be highlighted. To make changes, turn on an alarm and tap "Edit." Select the alarm you want to modify, and then pick "Repeat" to customize which days of the week the alarm should go off. Be sure to click save in the "Edit Alarm" page in order to put the changes into effect.



Check your alarm settings. Source: Apple

iPhone alarm not working? Check if your device is connected elsewhere

If your device is connected to a speaker or headphones, the alarm will go off there. Be sure that is not the case. "If you connect wired headphones, Bluetooth headphones or speakers to your iPhone, alarm sound will play through the connected device," Apple noted. "If you don't hear the alarm sound while connected to these devices, disconnect from those devices and use the built-in speakers on your iPhone."

iPhone alarm not working? Restart your phone if there's no sound

If everything appears to be normal, then restart your phone and try deleting your alarms and setting them up again fresh. Be sure to first test each alarm by setting it for an upcoming minute (if you're doing this at 2 p.m., for example, then set an alarm for 2:01 p.m. so you can quickly verify that everything works) before setting your final alarm time.

iPhone alarm not working? Set up a backup system

For future mishaps, set up a backup system. This can be two more alarms in your iPhone on the off chance one doesn't go off or you sleep through it. Try the Bedtime app, which is new on iOS 10 and has some delightful alarm tones.

You can also use Siri to set up an alarm the night before. Just say "Hey Siri, Wake me up tomorrow at 5 a.m." and the voice assistant will set it up. You can also ask Siri questions like "What alarms do I have set?" or give a more general statement like "Set my work alarm." Or you can use an alarm that doesn't rely on your smartphone.

