If you're thinking about picking up Mass Effect: Andromeda, you're probably wondering whether it's worth shelling out some extra money for the For some reason, it's incredibly difficult to actually find images of these items on retailers' websites — which makes it tricky to justify spending that extra dough.

Don't worry, we're here to clear up the confusion. Here are images of every single item you'll get in the deluxe edition of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda deluxe items: Casual Pathfinder outfit

When you're in peaceful, noncombat environments, Ryder will wear street clothes. You have three different outfits to choose from in the regular version of the game, but the deluxe edition will include the casual pathfinder outfit, which is basically just a futuristic looking hoodie.

'Mass Effect: Andromeda' really nailed that whole 'Hunger Games' chic look. Source: Mic

You can customize the colors of these casual outfits aboard the Tempest. We've opted for a more understated, earth-tone look here.

Mass Effect: Andromeda deluxe items: Scavenger armor

The deluxe edition also includes a full set of scavenger armor. It looks more cloth-like and lightweight than some other armor sets, and it includes a pretty slick looking scarf. B , but you can customize the colors to look however you want. The following image shows it in a dark gray and blue color scheme.

The scarf is there for tactical reasons. Don't question it. Source: Mic

The armor's not just for looks, either. It Ryder's weapon weight by 15%, increases his max ammo capacity by 15% and gives him a 10% bonus to his sell prices at merchants.

The scavenger armor also includes a helmet, but we've opted to hide it so you can scope Ryder's strong cheekbones at all times. Here's what it looks like:

Not as pretty as Ryder, but still pretty cool. Source: Mic

T reduces Ryder's weapon weight by 10% and grants a 10% bonus to ammo capacity. Yes, that's in addition to the bonuses the scavenger armor provides.

Mass Effect: Andromeda deluxe: Pyjak pet

The deluxe edition also includes a pyjak pet. This little guy doesn't really do anything, per se, but he'll hang around your ship. He kinda looks like an ant-eater crossed with a monkey?

We named ours Phoebe. Source: JV2017gameplay/YouTube

H , the best part of the pyjak pet is the email you get in Ryder's inbox with a killer Gremlins reference.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe: Pathfinder elite weapon set

You'll also get a full set of weapons — one pistol, one assault rifle, one shotgun and one sniper rifle. Here's what they look like. Their stats are on the right side of each screenshot.

Pathfinder Ranger I pistol Source: Mic

Pathfinder Pioneer I assault rifle Source: Mic

Pathfinder Deep Impact I shotgun Source: Mic

Pathfinder Observer I sniper rifle Source: Mic

Mass Effect: Andromeda deluxe: Miscellaneous items and how to claim them

The other items you'll get are a digital download for the Mass Effect: Andromeda soundtrack and special pack of r items for the multiplayer mode.

T all of the above items, just visit the P quarters on the Tempest — located on the lower level near the rest of the crew quarters — and you should be able to interact with a point on the desk that'll transfer all the items to your inventory.

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on everyone's favorite space opera, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's an essay on the troubling history of colonialism in Mass Effect, a story about the horrifying harassment campaign carried out against a former BioWare employee, a guide to removing Ryder's helmet, a guide on romancing Keri, a guide to romancing Reyes and a quick explainer on the different types of health in Andromeda.