There are few things more frustrating than knowing exactly what movie you want to want to watch on Netflix, but not being able to recall the title. Thankfully, there's a hack for that.

What Is My Movie is a simple website that allows users to type in a few words relating to the title in question, and then click "search" to quickly find it.

How it works

It works like this: Say you really wanted to watch Sour Grapes but couldn't remember the name, only that it was that movie about that wine guy who pulled one over on all the so-called wine connoisseurs — type in "wine," "documentary" and "crime." Voila! What Is My Movie has it as the first result.

L ry another example. Imagine you wanted to watch the movie Spectral but couldn't for the life of you recall the title, but remembered it was a Netflix original about ghosts and some futuristic-looking weapons — type in "Netflix," "ghosts," "science fiction" and "guns" and What Is My Movie will prove it can practically read your mind.

Okay, last one. What if you wanted to watch Close Encounters of the Third Kind but completely spaced on the name. As long as you remember that scene of the kid playing a keyboard beneath an alien spaceship, you're good to go. Type in "child," "keyboard," "spaceship" and "aliens" and What Is My Movie will do the rest.

Before, you would have been plagued by that annoying tip-of-the-tongue syndrome when trying to remember that one movie you watched so long ago. Now, you have the perfect Netflix hack to help you remember.

