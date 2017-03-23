Mass Effect Andromeda is full of several puzzles that will often require you to think a bit if you want to solve them. From decrypting glyphs to scanning glyphs so you can move past mission objectives, you'll want to work hard to figure everything out. We're here to make sure you know everything you need to do so you can continue your Pathfinding journey. Next up: how to solve those monolith puzzles in Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Mass Effect: Andromeda monolith puzzles: How to find them

You'll find special monoliths left behind by Remnants on every planet you travel to in Mass Effect: Andromeda. If you need to find them when you land, simply look at your map and zoom out to look for special symbols. They'll already be on your map from the moment you land on the planet. They look like towers or spires of some sort, and they're scattered all over the planet. There should always be three. Once you complete the puzzles with each monolith, you can access the hidden vault on the planet.

Mass Effect: Andromeda monolith puzzles: How to solve them

Finding the monoliths is the easy part. The hard part is solving their puzzles, and that takes a little doing. Luckily, there's a similar strategy you can use for solving all of the monolith puzzles.

When you travel to one, make sure you look around and take note of any structure that has Glyphs on it. They're strange-looking symbols that pop up when you have to decrypt things. Look around for those in the area you see monoliths, typically on the top of larger structures. You'll want to scan them. Always look for three glyphs you need to scan and retain the information for.

Here's what a monolith looks like in 'Mass Effect: Andromeda.' Source: USgamer

T glyphs, make sure you open your scanner and look around for glowing wires or paths that emanate from a central point. These often lead to the glyphs you need to find and are a good starting point any time you land near a monolith. Follow the wires you see from console bases to where it ends up and scan the glyph. Once you've scanned the glyphs in the area, return to the console at the center of it all. Ryder or will make it clear that you've gotten all the glyphs in the area, so unless you get the all-clear, there's more to find.

Once you find all of the glyphs on all the monoliths, you're good to go. This strategy will not change no matter which planet you go to from personal experience, so just keep that in mind. After you've returned to the center console, you can start decryption. Now you're just about to be able to explore the vaults!

