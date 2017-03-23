Iggy Azalea is prepping her return to hip-hop with her new single "Mo Bounce," which will premiere on Apple Beats 1 today. The Aussie rapper will be on air with Zane Lowe to discuss the new single at 9:30 a.m. Pacific and 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

New music from @IGGYAZALEA! She shares #MoBounce + talks to @zanelowe on Thursday at 9:30AM LA/12:30PM NY/4:30PM UK. https://t.co/Qxp6GTZZ8D

Azalea has been teasing the visual for "Mo Bounce" with GIFs that her fans are sprinkling across social media accounts. The song and the video will be available to stream on Spotify on Friday, Azalea tweeted.

The 26-year-old is expected to release her second studio album Digital Distortion in 2017, although she has not revealed a release date. This project will be the follow up to her debut The New Classic, which spawned her top 10 hits "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora.

Mic has ongoing Iggy Azalea coverage. Please follow our main Iggy Azalea hub here.