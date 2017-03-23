Joe Biden was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

Also at the Capitol? A cool puppy that is also named Biden.

The former vice president evidently spotted the four-month-old golden retriever during his speech Wednesday, and afterward beckoned over his canine counterpart and the dog's owner, Sydney.

Upon learning that he and the cool dog shared a name, the vice president's "face lit up" and "he started kissing the dog," Sydney told BuzzFeed.

People on the internet were pretty psyched.

Puppy Joe Biden meets real Joe Biden and I can't handle this much cuteness https://t.co/3KJshKCjKV h/t @steveschale

For my birthday, I want to hangout with Joe Biden and puppy Biden

O.M.G. ????????I want another puppy. And I want a Joe Biden. https://t.co/PllURZQdWa

Meeting his namesake is but one of the many adventures Biden the Dog has embarked on. His Instagram page @BidenTheGolden has chronicled the pup wearing a bowtie at the Senate, sneaking a quick snooze in the Capitol Rotunda and getting some work done on his laptop.