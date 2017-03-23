A lot has over the past 24 hours in the ongoing Russian spy drama that is our world now. Here is the latest:

The intel community might have evidence of coordination

Wednesday night CNN reported that several members of the intelligence community have communicated to them that they have information suggesting coordination between Trump associates and Russian operatives in the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The information reportedly includes "human intelligence, travel, business and phone records and accounts of in-person meetings," and at least one source told the network that people connected with the campaign "were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready."

New questions about Nunes' outraged presser

After Wednesday's curiously vague presser from House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), several major developments have come to light.

Schiff: Nunes has to decide if he's an independent investigation chair or a White House surrogate; Trump's claims as baseless today as y'day https://t.co/h7NuIQeM59

First Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee lambasted Nunes' stunt saying "the chairman will need to decide whether he is the chairman of an independent investigation into conduct, which includes allegations of potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians." Schiff also criticized Nunes for briefing the White House before his own committee.

Nunes is asked if he got the info he briefed the White House on from the White House. He doesn't dismiss it. https://t.co/NgtsooCCRe

On Thursday morning Nunes apologized for not briefing the committee first and then in an odd press appearance, refused to rule out the possibility that the intelligence had actually come from the White House itself.

McCain wants a select committee

On Wednesday night veteran Sen. John McCain has officially called for a special committee to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. His decision suggests that he has lost faith in his Republican colleagues to lead the investigation in Congress.

@SenJohnMcCain on Trump-Russia probe: "No longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone" -FTR

Over in Russia, things are... happening

Meanwhile in Russia, here is all the mind-bending stuff that has happened over the past week as Putin looks to maintain his control over the country.

• A lawyer for a Russian whistleblower fell out a window

• A potential Putin opponent was dyed green in an attack.

• A former politician set to testify against Ukraine's pro-Putin ex-leader was shot. [Editor's note: Link contains graphic images.]