Mass Effect: Andromeda is an enormous game. Thankfully, it doesn't make you walk around or travel back to everywhere you've been before on foot or by the Nomad. You can actually travel from place to place fairly quickly without too much trouble by fast traveling from place to place on each world.

To fast travel, first you're going to have to activate forward stations in the areas you're exploring. You'll find your first forward station and instructions on how to set it up on the first planet you explore, Eos. You'll see it by the settlement after you've unlocked your Nomad vehicle.

F stations allow you to change up your loadouts and equipment or summon the Nomad to your location. You can also replenish your ammo and other items here.

While you must unlock forward stations for areas before you can set them as fast travel destinations, you can fast travel from anywhere on the map. For instance, if you're standing out in the middle of the Golden Wastes on Eos, you can go to the menu, choose your destination and simply fast travel to the forward station there on the map. You can also fast travel to wherever you last parked your Nomad.

Now you can travel around to and fro and see all there is in Andromeda that there is to see! Don't you dare walk another extraneous in-game inch. Bad idea.

