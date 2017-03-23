The Twitterverse screamed hypocrisy Thursday after White House press secretary Sean Spicer sarcastically said older men have no need for maternity leave coverage.

"If you're an older man, I think you can generally say you're not going to need maternity care," a wry Spicer told reporters at the daily press briefing during a heated back-and-forth over President Donald Trump's troubled American Health Care Act.

Trump's replacement for his predecessor's signature piece of legislation, the Affordable Care Act, has gotten hung up thanks to a revolt from conservative lawmakers who want to ditch more of what the ACA called "essential health benefits," including maternity care.

Spicer's remark came off as hot stuff from a man who speaks for a 70-year-old president who just happens to have an 11-year-old son.

Detractors of Spicer, Trump and the whole health care replacement idea were happy to clap back on Twitter:

@liamstack @maggieNYT Like our 70 year old president having a middle school aged child?

"Why would an older man need maternity leave?" one user asked in a tweet featuring a photo of Trump embracing his son, Barron:

Why would an older man need maternity leave?

Then there was the simple biology argument:

@PressSec "I think an older man will know he doesn't need maternity leave." PATRIARCHAL STATEMENT. MEN MAKE HALF THE BABY. WTF #WeNeedWomen

Spicer's remark was also dismissed as just plain sexist.

"Let's just leave out prostate care too, then," one Twitter user remarked. "Majority of Americans don't have one."

@CelesteKatzNYC Let's just leave out prostate care too, then. Majority of Americans don't have one.

I can see why older men don't want to pay for maternity care but not sure all those younger women want to pay for their prostate exams.

Spicer: "If you're an older man, you can generally say you don't need maternity care." Maybe not the best time for that example, Sean:

Some took pains to note that the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has resisted Trump's plan on the grounds that some coverage requirements should be eliminated, has no shortage of old men:

Happening now at the White House: a room full of men are plotting to take away maternity care #TrumpCare

In case you were wondering, the House #FreedomCaucus that is insisting that maternity care be removed from the AHCA is all men (31)

Of course, there were those, including conservative firebrand Ann Coulter, who saw it Spicer's way.

How about the narcissistic, selfish, cheap-ass reporter whining @ maternity benefits pay for my post-skiing massages?

The fate of the Republican health bill remained in limbo as of Thursday afternoon.