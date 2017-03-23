The House of Representatives has delayed a scheduled Thursday vote on proposed national health care reform, dealing a sharp blow to President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

BREAKING: AP Source: House GOP leaders delay vote on health care repeal bill, in setback for President Trump and Speaker Ryan.

The landmark vote to replace former President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act fell apart when the right-leaning House Freedom Caucus put up a fight over certain coverage measures remaining in the bill.

Trump has met personally with members of the Freedom Caucus in an effort to save the reforms, which were a bedrock promise of his 2016 campaign. His personal intervention has run parallel with negotiations run by Ryan, who has championed the bill amid dissent within his own chamber.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had repeatedly insisted at the daily press briefing that the bill would go to a successful vote Thursday, and that there was no contingency plan if things went awry.

Via the @WhiteHouse, while @PressSec gives daily briefing, a VERY upbeat readout on the meeting between @POTUS and @freedomcaucus on #acha

On a day when protesters swarmed the Capitol to demonstrate against the proposed GOP reforms, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) told reporters in Washington he was still fighting to reach a consensus on the bill.

House #FreedomCaucus chair right now: "We're trying to get another 30-40 votes that are in the no category to yes." #AHCA

"Do I think it gives the president a loss? Absolutely not. We're going to get to the finish line," Meadows said. "We will be able to applaud a process that is the very fabric of who we are as American people."

As the Washington Post noted,

Passage of the bill would represent a major political victory for both the White House and House leaders, although the ultimate fate of the legislation hinges on the Senate. There are at least a dozen skeptics of the bill among Senate Republicans, who maintain a slim 52-to-48 advantage, and many of them want to maintain some of the current law's more generous spending components.

"House Republicans plan to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps," according to the Associated Press.

The lawmakers could return to vote on the health bill Friday.

Will Drabold contributed reporting from Washington.

March 23, 2017, 4:04 p.m.: This article has been updated.