On Friday morning, President Donald Trump's administration approved the construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which former President Barack Obama rejected in 2015 upon environmental concerns.

Within Trump's first week as president, he signed an executive order to fast-track the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines' application review.

And on Friday, the State Department issued TransCanada, the company spearheading the Keystone project, a presidential permit, authorizing work on the pipeline at the Canada-U.S. border.

Signing orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office.

"This is a significant milestone for the Keystone XL project," TransCanada president and CEO Russ Girling said in a statement on the company's website dedicated to the project. "We greatly appreciate President Trump's Administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative and we look forward to working with them as we continue to invest in and strengthen North America's energy infrastructure."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recused himself from reviewing the Keystone application earlier this month given his former role as ExxonMobil CEO and strong ties to the oil industry. Subsequently, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon, Jr. played a leading role, signing the presidential permit.

"In making his determination that issuance of this permit would serve the national interest, the under secretary considered a range of factors, including but not limited to foreign policy; energy security; environmental, cultural and economic impacts," the State Department said in a statement Friday.

Yet, according to the department's own estimates in 2014, the Keystone pipeline would only create 35 permanent jobs, NPR reports.

The State Department's stance is a stark about-face from the Obama era, in which the department arrived at an antithetical conclusion to the one announced Friday.

"[T]he State Department has decided that the Keystone XL pipeline would not serve the national interests of the United States," Obama said in 2015 when he rejected the project.

According to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Twitter account, an announcement from Trump on the pipeline is forthcoming.