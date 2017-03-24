H Rep hursday unexpectedly delayed the scheduled vote on the American Health Care Act, their proposed overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, until Friday. Now the question is what time will the health care vote finally take place?

It's not yet clear when exactly the health care vote will happen, but late Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told Fox News that the reason for the delay was that the administration "wanted to do this in broad daylight tomorrow, when every one of the American people can see not only the bill that we put online days ago for everyone to read, but actually watch the debate take place and watch the vote go down."

Paul Ryan preparing for the health care vote in Washington D.C. this week. Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Protesters advocating in support of the ACA and against the Republican's proposed health care plan hit the streets of D.C. on Thursday, at one point even gathering right outside of Speaker Paul Ryan's office.

Adding extra pressure to Friday's scheduled vote is President Donald Trump's Thursday ultimatum that, if the American Health Care Act fails to pass on Friday, the administration might give up the longtime Republican promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

NBC News reported that Mick Mulvaney, the White House Office of Management and Budget director said if the vote fails, Trump will move on to "other priorities."