Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who released her sophomore album, The Valley, on Friday. The Valley is the follow up to her 2014 debut album, Take Me When You Go, which charted at 68 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

The album is comprised of 13 tracks, including "Some Kind of Wonderful." The indie pop star debuted the music video for the song in February and performed it on the Today Show Friday morning.

Download and streaming options for Betty Who's The Valley

The Valley is currently available for streaming on Spotify. You can listen to the album here. You can download the album on iTunes here.

Betty Who's Party In The Valley tour

Betty Who is going out on tour for her new album. Her Party In The Valley tour kicks off on April 12 in Hamden, Connecticut, with other dates in New York City, Boston and more. Check out all the tour dates and locations here.

