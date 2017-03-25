House Republicans failed on Friday to repeal the Affordable Care Act, as the GOP's th Care Act was pulled from the House floor due to lack of support. It's a stunning embarrassment for both the Republican Party and its leader, President Donald Trump, who together have promised to repeal and replace the ACA — known colloquially as Obamacare — for seven years.

Trump himself is on record dozens and dozens of times promising a better alternative to the Affordable Care Act. Here are just a few of those instances.

June 16, 2015: "We have a disaster called the big lie: Obamacare."

During his now infamous speech announcing his run for president, Trump promised to repeal Obamacare.

"We have to repeal Obamacare, and it can be replaced with something much better for everybody," Trump said. "Let it be for everybody. But much better and much less expensive for people and for the government. And we can do it."

Trump says he'll replace Obamacare with "something terrific"

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash soon after he announced his presidential bid, Trump said Obamacare has "got to go" and promised that he'd "repeal and replace" it with "something terrific."

February 2016: "It's going to be repealed and it's going to be replaced"

During a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper during the GOP primary in February 2016, Trump promised if he was elected, "Your insurance will go way down, you'll have better plans, you'll get your own doctor, which Obama lied when he said you're going to keep your plan, you're going to keep your doctor, it was a pure lie."

"It's going to be repealed and it's going to be replaced. But I will say this, Anderson, if we don't do something quickly, you're going to have a health care problem like you've never seen before in this country," Trump continued.

"The new plan is good, it's going to be inexpensive, it's going to be much better for the there's going to be a group of people at the bottom, people that haven't done well people that don't have any money that won't be able to be taken care of," Trump said. "We're going to take care of them through maybe concepts of medicare."

After the town hall, Trump affirmed his promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

July 21, 2016: "We will repeal and replace disastrous Obamacare"

"You will be able to choose your own doctor again," Trump said during his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

Aug. 8, 2016: "One of my first acts as president will be to repeal and replace disastrous Obamacare"

Trump told the Detroit Economic Club his plan to repeal the ACA would save 2 million jobs.

Aug. 17, 2016: "We're going to get rid of Obamacare"

During a rally in Milwaukee, Wisc., in August 2016, Trump called Obamacare a "disaster" and said he would "get rid of" it.

"On health care, we're going to get rid of Obamacare — repeal it and replace it," Trump said at a rally in August of 2016. "It's caused soaring double-digit premium increases and we're going to give choice to patients and to consumers across our land."

Aug. 18, 2016: "We are going to repeal and replace the disaster called Obamacare"

"You'll have much better health care at a much lower cost," Trump told a rally audience in Charlotte, N.C.

Aug. 24, 2016: "We are going to repeal and replace Obamacare"

That "always gets one of the most incredible applause," Trump said after promising to repeal the law at a rally in Tampa, Fla. "People are dying with Obamacare, it's a disaster."

Aug. 31, 2016: We are going to "repeal and replace the horror show known as 'Obamacare.'"

Oct. 14, 2016: "We're going to repeal Obamacare"

"We're going to repeal Obamacare, we're going to replace it with something that's going to be terrific," Trump said at a rally in Virginia.

Oct. 17, 2016: Trump promises he will "sign the first bill to repeal Obamacare"

Weeks before the election in October 2016, Trump promised he would sign an Obamacare repeal bill and "give Americans many choices and much lower rates!"

Oct. 25, 2016: Repealing Obamacare is going to be "so easy"

At a rally in Florida in late October, Trump said repealing Obamacare is going to be "so easy."

"My first day in office, I'm going to ask Congress to put a bill on my desk getting rid of this disastrous law and replacing it with reforms that expand choice, freedom, affordability," Trump said. "You're going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost and it's going to be so easy."

Nov. 1, 2016: Trump promises a "special session" to repeal Obamacare

Days before the 2016 election, in which he pulled out a surprise win, Trump promised to have a "special session" in Congress to repeal Obamacare.

"I will ask Congress to convene a special session so we can repeal and replace it," Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania. "And it will be such an honor for me, for you and for everyone in this country."

"We will do it and we will do it quickly," Trump added. "It is a catastrophe."

Nov. 2, 2016: "I'm going to repeal and replace Obamacare"

In a tweet on Nov. 2, 2016, Trump said he's going to, "repeal and replace ObamaCare. We will have much less expensive and much better healthcare. With Hillary, costs will triple!"

Jan. 15, 2017: Trump promises "lower numbers, much lower deductibles" for everyone

In an interview with the Washington Post, Trump again promised he would repeal Obamacare while promising "insurance for everybody."

He also promised to go after pharmaceutical companies for drug pricing.

"They're politically protected, but not anymore," Trump said.

March 11, 2017: "Republicans coming together to get job done!"

"We are making great progress with healthcare. Obamacare is imploding and will only get worse," Trump tweeted. "Republicans coming together to