Who could forget when Nick Fury appeared at the e and revealed to the world that there would eventually be an Avengers movie? Thanks to Marvel, in 2012 we finally saw the Avengers assemble, and it was magnificent. It is, thus, not so surprising that DC has moved quickly to put out their own big team-up. With Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad behind us, and Wonder Woman bowing in June, we are less than a year away from the Justice League hitting theaters.

While the DC Extended Universe has had its problems, it is hard not be excited by the prospect of seeing Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Flash teaming up on the big screen. And for fans of the Teen Titans, and newer incarnations of the Justice League, Cyborg will be joining the fun as well. We got our first look at Justice League in a special trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and the film appears to be considerably more lighthearted than past DCEU outings.

Now, over half a year after that first teaser premiered, Warner Bros. is set to release the first official trailer for Justice League on Saturday. If you want to be one of the first to watch, turn on those Twitter notifications for @justiceleaguewb, and keep an eye on the Warner Bros. YouTube page, because Saturday is only hours away.

Fortunately, Warner Bros. understands how hard it can be to wait, so they have dropped four teasers for the trailer. You can check them all out below.

JusticeLeague in theaters November 17. #UniteTheLeague

Unite the League!

Justice League will be released in theaters on Nov. 17.

Mic has ongoing coverage of Justice League. Please follow our main Justice League hub here.