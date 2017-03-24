If you've tried jumping into the addictive — and incredibly challenging — multiplayer mode in Mass Effect: Andromeda, you probably have more than just a few questions about its many moving parts.

In particular, there are three different currencies you have to keep track of — Andromeda points, multiplayer credits and mission funds. We're here to talk about just one: mission funds.

Let's go over what you spend them on and how to earn more.

Mass Effect: Andromeda: How do you earn mission funds?

Mission funds — represented by a double upward-pointing arrow icon — are a currency that you earn through sending strike teams on missions. You can do this through either the single player or multiplayer mode.

In single player, you can access the strike team menu through in two main areas: On the Nexus, there's a terminal near where the turian Kandros hangs out. On the Tempest, visit the circular terminal where you can perform research and development.

For each successful strike team mission, you'll earn five mission funds as a reward. However, the Apex missions — marked by the orange mission funds icon — grants 10 mission funds upon completion because they're a bit more difficult.

Mass Effect: Andromeda: What are mission funds for?

Mission funds are used for consumable items you need during multiplayer matches — revive packs, ammo packs, cobra RPGs and first aid packs. You can buy them with mission funds through the store tab in the multiplayer mode.

You can also use mission funds to acquire additional strike teams. By default, you have just one strike team you can deploy at a time, but you can buy additional teams. So, in theory, you might blow all your mission funds on an additional strike team or two, but you'll be able to earn those lost funds back now that you can have several strike teams deployed on missions simultaneously.

