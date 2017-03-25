A pro-Trump demonstration on Saturday in Huntington Beach, California, broke into violence, with anti-fascist demonstrators brawling with pro-Trump protesters.

At the outset of the march, a permitted event that began at noon, there was simple antagonism, with the MAGA crowd and the anti-Trump group trading jeers.

MAGAMARCH marchers clashing with anti protesters in #HuntingtonBeach https://t.co/OR77Vn235A

The violence erupted, according to the Los Angeles Times, when an anti-Trump protester fired pepper spray at the organizer of the event. Afterward, the black-mask-clad protester was set upon by the pro-Trump crowd.

In the videos tweeted out by reporters on the scene, pro-Trump demonstrators can be seen swinging "Trump" flags at the heads of the anti-Trump protesters.

"Yeah, knock that little bitch out," someone in the pro-Trump crowd shouted as they advances on the retreating anti-Trump protesters.

Violence erupting at Trump rally when pro and anti Trump protestors collide. #MAGAMARCH in Huntington Beach https://t.co/MDxGhX2GoO

Violence erupts in Huntington Beach between protesters and Pro-Trump marchers. @ocregister #protest #HuntingtonBeach #trump https://t.co/3mBuJu2Ukz

Violence against protesters has been a hallmark of pro-Trump events since President Trump's campaign. The violence led to the development of counter-protest groups like Bikers For Trump, which formed as a group to intimidate potentially-violence protesters.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.