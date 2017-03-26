After helping bring some of television's best love stories to life on Orange Is the New Black, actress Samira Wiley and OITNB writer Lauren Morelli have now added a new chapter to their own.

As reported by Martha Stewart Weddings, the couple tied the knot Saturday at a ceremony in Palm Springs, where the two were first engaged.

The "fun-filled fête," which will be featured in an upcoming issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, included an outdoor ceremony officiated by Wiley's parents, a recession set to Montell Jordan's "This is How We Do It" and a blast of confetti to punctuate the couple's first dance. Both women wore custom Christian Siriano gowns for the occasion.

Wiley — who portrayed Poussey Washington on OITNB and stars in the upcoming Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale — and Morelli first met on the set of the Netflix hit.

"Being able to write words for someone as talented as she is, watch her perform what I write and then go to bed with her is the best thing," Morelli said about working with Wiley in an interview for Out.

Morelli shared her coming-out story in an essay for Mic, writing that while she was married to a man when she began work on the show, her "life fell into a parallel rhythm with [OITNB character] Piper's story in a way that went from interesting to terrifying in a matter of months."

"I am now out to my family, my friends and most of my coworkers on Orange (and now to you, dear reader)," Morelli wrote. "Now, when I am in the writers' room or on set, I no longer feel like I am stuck in the middle of two truths. I belong because my own narrative fits in alongside the fictional stories that we are telling on the show: stories of people finding themselves, of difficult paths and of redemption."