Over the weekend, the best Super Smash Bros. player in the world was removed from his throne in a shocking upset. Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios faced off against Arizona newcomer Andrew "Luhtie" Lataille during Civil War, a worldwide Smash Bros. tournament in California. In a first-to-three match that culminated in a heated fifth game, Luhtie came out on top, defeating ZeRo in his own tournament and shocking the crowd.

Luhtie's shocking victory over ZeRo. Source: Kotaku

You can watch the match for yourself here — it's riveting.

Luhtie's game-five win was impressive, and it brought instant recognition to an emerging talent in the competitive Smash world — and a spotlight on Luhtie's problematic Twitter history.

One tweet in particular, posted in December, is drawing negative attention from the Smash Bros. community for his use of the N-word. "I will be a top player just you n*ggas wait," he wrote.

Following his recent victory, Smash Bros. fans quickly spotted Luhtie's tweet and began to respond.

@LuhtieSSB probably not the best word choice my guy

@LuhtieSSB @2GGaming ....you might want to delete this tweet.....

@LuhtieSSB i know u dnt mean harm bruh but please remove this tweet, im doing you a favor

In a direct message to Mic, Luhtie apologized "if I offended anyone," but downplayed the situation:

Honestly, I don't think it's a tweet worth writing about. It's something I made months ago and it was just a joke to my close friends since they were the only ones following me. I understand why people are mad and also understand why people aren't mad but I just think people are over complicating it for absolutely no reason. Sure I wish I used a different word but it was honestly just a joke and I never expected to gain 3,000 followers in a day.



But I don't see the point of making a big deal out of the tweet, it was months ago and I was absolutely irrelevant at the time with about 17 followers. I'm sure there's people out there tweeting worse but I'm sorry if I offended anyone, not my intention.

Luhtie's tweet sparks a debate in the Smash Bros. community

Luhtie's tweet has led to a debate within the Smash Bros. community about the line between innocent trash-talking and offensive remarks. Some people noted that people shouldn't waste time being mad because the tweet is several months old and isn't directed at any other person or group in particular.

S EE, one of the match's announcers, who is also black, argued that there isn't much to this controversy. "From what I understand, [it] was just made to be funny, not offensive (which I don't think it is)." EE wrote in a DM on Twitter. "Oversensitivity to a tweet is pretty corny." The rest of the Smash Bros community seems torn on the issue as well. Luhtie has seen plenty of support on Twitter from fans who argue that the racist remarks are old news.

@LuhtieSSB everyone getting pissy, but hasn't looked at the fucking date of the tweet lmao

@OldManGenius @LuhtieSSB Bruh, this is from 4 months ago

@Snorley826 @LuhtieSSB Lol. Its from December

@ZAMtech1994 @LuhtieSSB Do y'all not look at the date or

However, others have pushed back against those arguments, noting that three months doesn't make much of a difference and pointing to a wider issue of troublesome trash talk in the Smash Bros. community.

@LuhtieSSB idk what's worse, people not looking at the date of the tweet or people acting like 3 months is a long time

@Snorley826 @Strobics9 @LuhtieSSB I know it doesn't excuse anything, but everyone in AZ smash talks like that.

Some even pointed out that ZeRo is a Chilean player, which adds a new wrinkle to the already complex situation.

@LuhtieSSB now this tweet is fucking real lol

@LuhtieSSB @2GGaming he knew all along. The script is real ????????????

@LuhtieSSB the hardest of reads lmao

Why this matters

The most common argument in support of Luhtie is the time between his tweet and his win over ZeRo, arguably proving the message couldn't have been directed at the Chilean player. Luhtie may have meant nothing by his word choice, and ZeRo may not take it personally. However, a white person using the N-word on Twitter is just as offensive last December as it is three months later.

Luhtie's tweet could cost him potential fans and even sponsors. The Arizona player's win over Barrios is a historic moment in Smash history. Though for many players, the tweet turns Luhtie's shocking upset into something shockingly upsetting.

