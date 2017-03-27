Ian Grillot, 24, accepted a $100,000 check from India House Houston on Saturday as a reward for intervening in a February attack on two Indian engineers in Kansas.

"It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero — a person who risks his life for another and takes a bullet for a complete stranger," the Texas-based community group said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness."

According to court documents, 51-year-old Adam Purinton shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani on Feb. 22 at a bar in Olathe, Kansas — just outside Kansas City — after reportedly asking for their immigration status and yelling at them to "get out of my country."

Kuchibhotla died from the shooting, and Madasani was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Grillot, who is white, took a bullet to the hand and chest while rushing at Purinton to stop him shortly after he opened fire.

Grillot's $100,000 gift from India House Houston will supplement the more than $473,000 that was raised for him through a GoFundMe campaign. The money comes at a particularly hostile time for immigrants and people perceived as immigrants in the United States. In November, bias-motivated assaults against Muslims reached their highest frequency since 9/11, according to the Pew Research Center, while attacks on Sikhs continue to put South Asian communities on edge.

Alok Madasani (second from left) attends a February prayer vigil for Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Olathe, Kansas. Source: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Much of the recent violence has been linked to the rhetoric of President Donald Trump, who has attempted to crack down on immigration through multiple executive orders. Most recently, he tried for the second time to ban travelers from several majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, citing their alleged terrorist threat.

It is unclear whether Madasani or his family have been given financial support similar to what Grillot has received since the February attack. But in a separate GoFundMe campaign, over $682,793 was raised for the family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the deceased victim.

