At long last, Target has discovered that "nude" isn't just one color.

For a collection they're calling Shades of Nude, Target has made it so a select few products from its Merona and Xhilaration labels are now various shades of nude, from light beige to dark brown.

Among the items in this new collection are bras, full coverage underwear, thongs and even tights, all in a variety of shades of beige and brown to match various different women's skin .

Target's Shades of Nude collection Source: Target

" we know that women come in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities and our assortment needs to reflect their outfitting needs," Michelle Wlazlo, Target's senior vice president of apparel and accessories, said in a press release. "As part of our continued commitment to inclusivity, our team did extensive research to expand our intimate offerings so guests can find the perfect shade of nude to match their skin tone."

In expanding its own definition of "nude," Target joins companies like beingU, TruNude, Nubian Skin and even Christian Louboutin, who have produced everything from lingerie to shoes to match women of a variety of different skin tones.

The models used to show these bras, too, are of various different sizes, with at least Target bra design going up to a size 40DD.

According to the press release, Target expects to roll out more shades for this collection soon, along with shoes that match more skin tones as well.

Target's Shades of Nude collection is now perhaps one of the most accessible and affordable lines of nude intimates for various women out there right now, opening up to millions of women the possibility of actually finding a bra that matches your skin.