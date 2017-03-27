Broadway's new musical, Anastasia, played its first preview performance on March 23. Fans of the 1997 animated film that starred Meg Ryan and John Cusack have been waiting for its Broadway transfer since its 2016 summer run at Connecticut's Hartford Stage.

Written by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Anastasia follows a young woman with a mysterious past who sets out to discover who she really is. By unlocking the secrets of her childhood, she hopes to discover her future with the help of a con man and former aristocrat. But a Soviet officer is determined to stop her.

Anastasia has had strong advance sales and released a new block of tickets through Jan. 7, 2018. So how can audience members take a "journey to the past"? Tips on snagging tickets to one of the season's hot shows are below.

American Express presale

The latest block of tickets, for Oct. 3, 2017 to Jan. 7, 2018, go on sale exclusively for American Express card members Monday at

Digital lottery

Despite being set in 1920s Paris, Anastasia has opted for the modern version of a ticket lottery. Theatergoers can enter online at for $42 tickets to each performance available. The lottery opens at midnight for the following day's performance. For matinee performances, the lottery closes at 9 a.m, and purchases must be made by 11 a.m. For evening performances, the lottery closes at 2 p.m., and purchases must be made by 4 p.m. Purchase must be completed online by credit card only, with one entry per person, and lottery winners will be notified via email immediately following the lottery.

Tkts

Depending on availability, tickets to Anastasia might be available at the Tkts booths. Offering day-of tickets for discounted prices, the booths are located in Duffy Square at 47th Street and Broadway, Lincoln Center, South Street Seaport and Downtown Brooklyn.

Audience Rewards

Members of Audience Rewards, " will be able to buy tickets and earn Audience Rewards bonus showpoints beginning March 31. They have to act quickly: This option is only available through April 4 at 9:59 a.m. Eastern.

Telecharge

Tickets, which range from $69 to $189, will go on sale to the general public beginning April 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern, and will be available by visiting the official musical website or Telecharge, or by calling (212) 239-6200.

About Anastasia

A hardly the first Disney movie to be adapted for the stage, nor will it be the last. Recent productions include Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Newsies. Next up for the Great White Way is the mega-hit Frozen.

In the meantime, fans seem to be happy with this season's offering. The musical, which its creators have described as more political than the animated film, will officially open April 24 with a cast packed with Broadway veterans and rising stars, including Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil. Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak directs.

Mic has ongoing Broadway coverage. Please follow our main Broadway hub.