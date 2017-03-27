A large group of Muslim women formed a human chain on Westminster Bridge on Sunday to condemn the London attack.

On Wednesday, Khalid Masood ran over pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge with an SUV, killing three people and injuring several others. Masood then ran his SUV into a fence, ran from his car and fatally stabbed a policeman on guard.

The human chain, organized by Women's March on London, had Muslim women dressed in blue as a symbol of hope and peace, according to Metro UK. Women from several different backgrounds, not just Muslims, took part in the #WeStandTogether event.

"As a visible Muslim, I think it was important to show solidarity with the principles that we all hold dear, the principles of plurality, diversity and so on," Ayesha Malik, a 34-year-old mother, told Metro UK.



Another participant told Metro UK that despite being Muslim, she's still a victim of an attack on London.

"When an attack happens in London, it is an attack on me," Sarah Waseem, 57, said. "It is an attack on all of us. Islam totally condemns violence of any sort. This is abhorrent to us."

The human chain was formed after several right-wing extremists and white nationalists created a meme falsely portraying a hijab-wearing Muslim at the scene of the London attack as having a lack of concern.

The woman said, according to the Guardian.

"To those individuals who have interpreted and commented on what my thoughts were in that horrific and distressful moment, I would like to say not only have I been devastated by witnessing the aftermath of a shocking and numbing terror attack, I've also had to deal with the shock of finding my picture plastered all over social media by those who could not look beyond my attire, who draw conclusions based on hate and xenophobia."

On Monday, several Twitter users used the hashtag #WeStandTogether to show their support with Muslims and victims of the attack.

