Based on a preview for season 13, episode 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is planning on having another child with husband Kanye West.

The current season of KUWTK has focused on Kim's life following October's robbery in Paris. In episode 12, Kim shared a detailed explanation of what happened during the incident. In episode 13, we saw Kim continue to deal with the after-effects of what happened.

It now looks like Kim is beginning to move forward.

In a sneak peek for episode 14, Kim reveals her desire for a third child. "I'm gonna try to have one more baby," Kim tells her family in the clip.

According to Kim, the doctors don't recommend her having another child. "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctor's don't feel like it's safe for me," she said.

Kim has been very open about her struggles to conceive. In 2015, she wrote an open letter on her website discussing her first pregnancy with North, when she was diagnosed with preeclampsia — a rare condition that causes an expecting mother's face and body to swell.

about her struggles with the condition.

If Kim and West have another child, that would expand their family to a total of five, giving daughter North and son Saint another sibling.

