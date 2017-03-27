He's already rolled back the Clean Water Act. It was only a matter of time before President Donald Trump came for the Clean Power Plan.

Trump is expected to sign a broad executive order Tuesday that will evaluate any rulings or actions on the books that "burden" domestic fuel companies, including coal, gas, oil and nuclear, Bloomberg reports.

T e a "burden" will be changed, suspended or eliminated unless mandated by law, deemed pro-business or considered to be in the "public interest" by the administration.

Trump is making good on campaign promises to sign orders that will be beneficial to the coal industry. It is uncertain whether that will mean more jobs, or just less regulation for big businesses. Source: Dominick Reuter/Getty Images

The executive order will also do away with two Obama-era rules. The first ensures reviews measuring the environmental impact of an energy project will take climate change into account — Trump's been expected to do away with this rule for a few weeks.

The second rule Trump is expected to eliminate is called the "social cost of carbon," or the SC-CO2, which is a number that estimates the long-term damage that a ton of carbon does to the environment each year. The SC-CO2 has been a central to a number of new laws.

Trump signs an executive order freeing up Obama-era mining restrictions. Source: Pool/Getty Images

While any executive orders former President Barack Obama signed can easily be toppled, the Environmental Protection Agency won't be so easy to take on. States and environmental groups can use the courts to resist attempts by the president and congress to overturn its rule-making, and EPA staff have been prepping for a long fight against the Trump administration.

But Trump is already hawkish and effective in his anti-environmental executive actions. In January, he signed an executive order speeding along construction of the Dakota Access pipeline, leading to a s estruction of the Standing Rock resistance camps.

Standing Rock spent its last few days on fire as police rounded up. and evacuated the protesters. Source: Stephen Yang/Getty Images

In Februrary, as Trump signed the executive order revoking clean water protections, he insisted that his efforts would create "millions" of jobs. W almost 25%.