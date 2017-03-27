On Friday morning, Republican leadership was still scrambling to whip up votes needed to pass their doomed health care bill, the American Health Care Act.

The legislation, which President Donald Trump endorsed as a conservative alternative to former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, was struggling to attract GOP support. Some feared the bill's cut to Medicaid funding would have a negative impact on constituents; others worried it wasn't conservative enough.

Chief among the hardliners were the members of the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right group of three dozen conservative lawmakers known for stirring up trouble, even among their own ranks.

Despite reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan — and Trump himself — personally appealed to Freedom Caucus members in an effort to lock in the required votes, the lawmakers refused to play ball. By Friday afternoon, GOP leadership was forced to pull the bill in disgrace after failing to drum up support.

Below are all of the House Freedom Caucus, some of whom are the chief players responsible for defeating Trump in his first attempt at passing major legislation.

The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!

Members of the House Freedom Caucus

Mark Meadows — chair of the House Freedom Caucus

Justin Amash

Brian Babin

Rod Blum

Dave Brat

Jim Bridenstine

Mo Brooks

Ken Buck

Warren Davidson

AHCA needs more work. I'm hopeful that we can work together to get this bill to follow through on our promises. https://t.co/6IQwCOc18c

Ron DeSantis

Scott DesJarlais

Jeff Duncan

Trent Franks

Tom Garrett Jr.

Paul Gosar

Morgan Griffith

Andy Harris

Jody Hice

Jim Jordan — As vice chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Jordan reportedly hatched a plan to band together members in their "no" votes, even if Trump himself personally asked for an audience.

Raúl Labrador

Alex Mooney

Gary Palmer

Steve Pearce

Scott Perry

Ted Poe — The first casualty of the failed AHCA vote, Poe resigned from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday to protest its refusal to back the GOP bill.

Bill Posey

Mark Sanford — Commenting on the bill's failure, Sanford reportedly said, "I'm here to tell you, sometimes that testosterone can get you in trouble." Sanford has publicly criticized Trump and previously introduced an alternative option to replace the ACA.

Appreciated joining @POTUS for meeting with the Freedom Caucus again today. This is it. #PassTheBill

David Schweikert

Randy Weber

Ted Yoho