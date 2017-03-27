On Friday morning, Republican leadership was still scrambling to whip up votes needed to pass their doomed health care bill, the American Health Care Act.
The legislation, which President Donald Trump endorsed as a conservative alternative to former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, was struggling to attract GOP support. Some feared the bill's cut to Medicaid funding would have a negative impact on constituents; others worried it wasn't conservative enough.
Chief among the hardliners were the members of the House Freedom Caucus, the far-right group of three dozen conservative lawmakers known for stirring up trouble, even among their own ranks.
Despite reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan — and Trump himself — personally appealed to Freedom Caucus members in an effort to lock in the required votes, the lawmakers refused to play ball. By Friday afternoon, GOP leadership was forced to pull the bill in disgrace after failing to drum up support.
Below are all 36 known members of the House Freedom Caucus, some of whom are the chief players responsible for defeating Trump in his first attempt at passing major legislation.
Members of the House Freedom Caucus
Mark Meadows — chair of the House Freedom Caucus
Justin Amash
Brian Babin
Rod Blum
Dave Brat
Jim Bridenstine
Mo Brooks
Ken Buck
Warren Davidson
Ron DeSantis
Scott DesJarlais
Jeff Duncan
Trent Franks
Tom Garrett Jr.
Paul Gosar
Morgan Griffith
Andy Harris
Jody Hice
Jim Jordan — As vice chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Jordan reportedly hatched a plan to band together members in their "no" votes, even if Trump himself personally asked for an audience.
Raúl Labrador
Alex Mooney
Gary Palmer
Steve Pearce
Scott Perry
Ted Poe — The first casualty of the failed AHCA vote, Poe resigned from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday to protest its refusal to back the GOP bill.
Bill Posey
Mark Sanford — Commenting on the bill's failure, Sanford reportedly said, "I'm here to tell you, sometimes that testosterone can get you in trouble." Sanford has publicly criticized Trump and previously introduced an alternative option to replace the ACA.
David Schweikert
Randy Weber
Ted Yoho