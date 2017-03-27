Cuba Gooding, Jr. did an inexplicably inappropriate thing over the weekend: He lifted up Sarah Paulson's skirt while onstage at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, taking a peak underneath for no discernible reason at all.

During American Horror Story's panel discussion on Sunday, Paulson got up from her seat to welcome costar Kathy Bates. Gooding Jr. took that opportunity to grab the hem of Paulson's dress, ostensibly angling to get a better look at what was going on under there.

Here's a photo montage:

Paulson laughed off Gooding's behavior, even as she scrambled to cover her now-exposed legs. But Twitter wasn't chuckling at all.

How would @cubagoodingjr react if a man walked up to his daughter, Piper and lifted her dress up behind her back? #itsneverok

What happened to Sarah Paulson yesterday at #PaleyFest was so disrespectful and definitely NOT OK or funny ????????

@cubagoodingjr Have u lost your mind? Crossed over to Trumpland? Not ok to lift a woman's skirt. NOT FUNNY! It's disrespectful!

@mikefreemanNFL @cubagoodingjr doing his best #Trump impression #MAGA

@cubagoodingjr playing OJ was the perfect fit, I see the similarities now.

@cubagoodingjr hello, again. Please stop being such a dick and respect women, especially ones you call friends. Thank you.

Im in tears rn bc @cubagoodingjr is 1 of the privileged few who is Sarah's friend&he chooses to be an insensitive dick in front of hundreds

It's not the first time Gooding Jr. has made a show of disrespecting women. In 2012, he reportedly groped three women in a New Mexico bar while posing for photos. One woman told Jezebel he "grab[bed] butt cheeks" and "when women reacted negatively to that," he touched their breasts or replied with confessions of love.

Gooding Jr. told TMZ the accusations were "bulls**t," but the photo evidence lives on at Jezebel.