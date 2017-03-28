What makes a country a good place to live? Is it the wealthiest place? The happiest?

According to the United Nations Development Programme, the best places to live are where people can grow and thrive, with the abilities and resources to move toward goals and the freedom to pursue them. And being able to live a long and healthy life is pretty important, too.

The United Nations has compiled its annual list of the very best places in the world for the development of people — all on the planet. The rankings on the Human Development Index are determined by three major factors: a long and healthy life, knowledge and a decent standard of living.

To determine the rankings, the U.N. looked at metrics like life expectancy, and expected and average of years of education for citizens. Also factored in is financial health, via the gross national income per capita.

The city of Cologne, Germany. Germany ranks 4th on the Human Development Index. Source: Romas_Photo/Shutterstock

The United States was not top ranked within the highest-indexed 20 countries, though the U.N. noted that any in the top 20 were considered in a "very high human development" group. Here is the full list of the top 20 nations:

20. Luxembourg

19. Israel

18. Korea (Republic of)

17. Japan

16. United Kingdom

15. Liechtenstein

14. Sweden

13. New Zealand

12. Hong Kong, China

10. (tie) United States

10. (tie) Canada

9. Iceland

8. Ireland

7. Netherlands

5. (tie) Singapore

5. (tie) Denmark

4. Germany

2. Switzerland

2. Australia

1. Norway

As you can see, the U.S. ranked number 10, tied with Canada.

Yet the life expectancy in the

The skyline of Singapore Marina Bay in Singapore city. Source: Nattee Chalermtiragool/Shutterstock

Norway topped the U.N.'s list, thanks to a mix of several factors. Those included a high average life expectancy — although that age was topped by the expectancy in the nations tied for second place, Australia and Switzerland.

Yet even that was not the highest income per person in the top 20. People in Liechtenstein have an average income of about per person and in Singapore they earn about

Goes to show that even for nations, it can pay off to be a jack of all trades and master of none — particularly if your citizens are happy. In a separate recent report, Norway was ranked as the number one country across the world for happiness. Hurra!

