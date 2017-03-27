Dance Moms might be taking its final bow on Lifetime. S ee Miller, the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, revealed on Instagram early Monday that she's quitting the reality series.

In a shocking post, Miller explained that she will "no longer take part in Dance Moms." She revealed that the reason stems from being "manipulated" and "disrespected" by men.

"For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming — to no avail! Today, I was so proud that I went against the producer's idea (once again) to enter a command performance of one of my favorite numbers ... 'Where have all the children gone?' Along with three beautiful solos! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected and used — day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt!"

Lifetime has not issued a statement on Miller's accusations or resignation from the series. However, this isn't the first time that Miller has hinted that she's through with the reality series. An Instagram post from December had some speculating that the seventh season of Dance Moms would be her last.

On top of the Dance Moms drama, the ALDC founder might be facing jail time stemming from a 2015 bankruptcy fraud case. According to People, Miller is accused of hiding over $755,000 and lying about her income.

