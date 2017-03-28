M Monroe was known for her icy blonde curls, her wide hips and hourglass figure. She was known for her airy voice and biting wit. She was beloved and admired the world over for her sensitivity and strength.

But when Love magazine, a U.K. fashion glossy, decided to enlist a model to channel her for a flirty new video, even lip-syncing some of her most iconic lines, they opted for a model who is neither blonde nor armed with an hourglass figure, a model who's not known for her airy voice or biting wit.

They went for Kendall Jenner...

Kendall Jenner for 'Love' Magazine Source: Love Magazine/YouTube

... and people are not happy about it.

When Love tweeted out a clip of the video on Monday, writing "Kendall Jenner gives us her best Marilyn Monroe," fans of the magazine immediately revolted.

@KendallJenner gives us her best Marilyn Monroe ???????? https://t.co/KWBhbk9jhc https://t.co/L3EuFD93hP

"Don't disrespect Marilyn like this,"

@THELOVEMAGAZINE don't disrespect marilyn like this

@THELOVEMAGAZINE don't disrespect Marilyn like that

@THELOVEMAGAZINE @KendallJenner Marilyn Monroe just said don't disrespect her

@THELOVEMAGAZINE @KendallJenner why do y'all hate Marilyn Monroe? What did she do to deserve this kind of disrespect?

@THELOVEMAGAZINE y'all lucky Marilyn Monroe is dead

Others resorted to memes.

Because, after all, there have been great celebrations of Monroe in recent years, mostly by models who are committed enough to the role to, you know, slap on a blonde wig.

@THELOVEMAGAZINE THIS is a proper Marilyn inspiration.

@THELOVEMAGAZINE @KendallJenner no offence, but you guys do know what marilyn monroe looks like, right?

And it's not like there aren't models out there who'd do a more accurate job of recalling her looks either.

Personally offended you didn't use @abigailgershon since she's literally Marilyn's reincarnation @THELOVEMAGAZINE @KendallJenner

But instead, they opted for a woman who resembles Monroe perhaps only in their level of exposure and fame. Other than that, not so much.

Now we're left wondering when fashion directors will finally stop trying to get models to imitate Marilyn Monroe at all, because she was far more than any impression can show.

@THELOVEMAGAZINE @KendallJenner no one can recreate marilyn. she was a true icon and deserves to be remembered as herself, not someone else

You can watch the entire video of Kendall doing her best Monroe impression below: