Burgers are the center of a piping hot debate over entree names at a cafe in Brisbane, Australia.

Master Toms, a cafe that describes itself as a "California inspired funky breakfast and a burger bar with a twist," had a menu board advertising an "Uncle Tom" burger, News 9 .

The burger contains "fresh ground lean beef mince with bacon, fried egg, cheese, beetroot, tomato, lettuce and house sauce, served in a lightly toasted bun," the restaurant's menu board noted.

A quick lesson in United States history: "Uncle Tom" was a character in Harriet Beecher Stowe's Uncle Tom was a slave who rejected the advice of other slaves and faithfully served his master, explained Jarvis J. Williams, associate professor at Souther Baptist Theological Seminary, in an article for the seminary. The expression "Uncle Tom" has been used "as racist hate speech from the mouths of black Americans against other black Americans," Williams noted.

A , ABC reported, noting the change could be due to an increased awareness about what racism is.

While Australians might have previously been unfamiliar with the history behind the expression "Uncle Tom," social media outrage over the burger could perhaps encourage them to read up on their history. People took to Facebook and Twitter to express their anger over the "Uncle Tom" burger.

"I can't believe anyone would think this is a clever play on words or history," Sam Allmark posted to Facebook, News 9 reported.

shout out to the Brisbane restaurant that is baffled that people think their Uncle Tom burger sounds racist

not a good look, unless their actual Uncle tom is the one flipping the burger. Just no. https://t.co/wzk8V22Fe7

Others felt the reaction was unwarranted.

So a cafe is under fire for giving a burger a "racist name". Shut the fuck up and go fight the actual racism going on in the world today.

Or maybe the owners serving the burger haven't read Stowe's novel, have no racist intent, and ppl should get TF over themselves. https://t.co/3vqWd9CIuF

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the restaurant has publicly apologized for the burger name.

T has not been connected to anything negative at Master Toms and has literally just been the name of one of our burgers. The business was named after the owners son, whose middle name is Tom, same as the owners middle name. The menu items have included names to do with "Master" and "Tom."

Master Toms hosted a competition to rename their burger, and the winner will be announced in the next week, Master Toms noted on its Facebook page.

The cafe did not respond to Mic' request for comment.