Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that the Trump administration will deny federal Department of Justice Grants to so-called "sanctuary cities," which he blamed for the murder and rape of "countless Americans."

In reality, of course, immigrants are statistically less likely to commit crimes than their native-born counterparts, and sanctuary jurisdictions have been found to be safer on average than other jurisdictions — but that hasn't stopped President Donald Trump from targeting such communities as part of his immigration crackdown.

"We will end the sanctuary cities that have resulted in so many needless deaths," Trump said during a speech in August. "Cities that refuse to cooperate with federal authorities will not receive taxpayer dollars, and we will work with Congress to pass legislation to protect those jurisdictions that do assist federal authorities."

Sessions' announcement Monday follows an executive order issued by Trump in the first days of his presidency instructing the DOJ and the Department of Homeland Security to deny federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions. But mayors of sanctuary cities have stood up to the administration, saying the January executive order was vague and did not compel them to comply.

Here are the cities that are designated as sanctuaries by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Protesters in Los Angeles rally behind immigrants targeted by President Donald Trump's rhetoric and policies. Source: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

California: Berkeley, Los Angeles, Santa Ana

Colorado: Aurora

Connecticut: East Haven, Hartford

District of Columbia: Washington, D.C.

Iowa: Iowa City

Illinois: Chicago

Louisiana: New Orleans

Massachusetts: Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Lawrence, Northampton, Somerville

Maryland: Baltimore

New Jersey: Newark

New Mexico: Benalillo, San Miguel

New York: Ithaca, New York City

Oregon: Springfield

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

Rhode Island: Providence

Vermont: Montpelier, Winooski

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Other sanctuary jurisdictions

In addition to the cities mentioned, counties in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington are considered sanctuaries. Major cities within those jurisdictions include Austin, Dallas, Minneapolis and San Francisco.

The entire states of California, Connecticut, New Mexico and Colorado are listed as sanctuary cities.