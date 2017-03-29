At a speech in San Francisco at the 28th annual Professional BusinessWomen of California conference on Tuesday evening, former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took square aim at President Donald Trump's administration and right-wing Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

Clinton denounced Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer, who on Tuesday scolded black female reporter April Ryan for shaking her head during a briefing, and O'Reilly for a blatantly racist joke about how black Congresswoman Maxine Waters' hair supposedly resembled a "James Brown wig." The former presidential candidate hinted Spicer and O'Reilly, a prominent Trump defender, had let slip the sexist roots of a shared political agenda.

WATCH: And here's the video of @HillaryClinton defending WH reporter @AprilDRyan and Congresswoman @MaxineWaters https://t.co/VPK9doFxTe

"Just look at all that's happened in the last few days to women who were simply doing their jobs," Clinton told the crowd to cheers. "April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity, was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room when she was patronized and cut off trying to ask a question. One of your own California congresswomen, Maxine Waters, was taunted with a racist joke about her hair."

"Now too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride," Clinton added. "But why should we have to? And any woman who thinks this couldn't be directed at her is living in a dream world."

According to the Mercury News, Clinton also took aim at reports of a sexist culture at ride-sharing giant Uber and other tech companies, saying "stereotypes and bias run rampant even at companies that pride themselves in forward thinking."