The #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag was inspired by a tiring day of racist and sexist comments hurled at two successful black women just trying to do their jobs.

On Tuesday morning's episode of Fox and Friends, Fox News host Bill O'Reilly responded to a clip of Congresswoman Maxine Waters speaking out against President Donald Trump by mocking her hair, saying "I didn't hear a word she said ... I was looking at the James Brown wig."

Then, at Tuesday's White House press briefing, during a heated exchange between press secretary Sean Spicer and White House correspondent April Ryan, Spicer admonished Ryan for responding to his comments, telling her "Stop shaking your head again."

Writer and activist Brittany Packnett was moved to action by Tuesday's events, and on Wednesday evening she tweeted a call to action, urging black women on Twitter to share their "Maxine and April moments" with the hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork.

This happens to black women everyday at work. Share your Maxine and April moments, so people don't think this is rare. Use #BlackWomenAtWork

The responses came flooding in: where they had been ignored, slighted, undervalued and underestimated.

I say I teach. People ask "what grade?" I say I teach college. They ask "community college?" I'm on UC Berkeley's faculty. #BlackWomenAtWork

Watching white lawyers wander around, wondering who the prosecutor is, never even considering that it could be me.#BlackWomenAtWork

Me: I'd like to check on the status of the books for this class. Staff: The faculty member does that. Me: I am faculty. #BlackWomenAtWork

Them: Can I speak to the pharmacist? Me: I am the pharmacist. Them: Oh, I thought it him (points to the white tech) #BlackWomenAtWork

I was told at that awful job from the first story to wear slacks not pencil skirts because I was "shapely" #BlackWomenatWork

Some high profile black women got in on the hashtag, including former Today host Tamron Hall and former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile.

Be who you are do what you do"-@MaxineWaters tonight having her say. #BlackWomenAtWork "they will try to put you down".Extraordinary times

BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race.

And eventually the hashtag reached one of the women who had inspired it. On Tuesday night, Congresswoman Maxine Waters tweeted out "I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere."