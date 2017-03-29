An Indonesian farmer met a tragic fate over the weekend, as the 25-year-old's body was found Monday inside a 23-foot python, the Guardian reported.

The giant snake was discovered in Salubiro village on the eastern island of Sulawesi, close to where local farmer Akbar had disappeared on Sunday while harvesting his crops. Worried family members launched a search for the vanished farmer after he didn't return home from his family's plantation.

"We were immediately suspicious that the snake had swallowed Akbar because around the site we found palm fruit, his harvesting tool and a boot," Junaidi, a senior village official, told the Guardian.

Oh. My. God. It happened in Indonesia. A giant python swallowed a whole human being. Oh. My. God. https://t.co/VIFhui4X2K

The python swallowed Akbar whole, Junaidi said.

Though this kind of massive python is common in Indonesia and the Philippines, according to the Guardian, fatal attacks on humans are few and far between. Junaidi said this was the first such fatality recorded in the region, though a Bali security guard was strangled to death by a python at a luxury hotel in 2013.

The likelihood of being killed by a giant snake in the United States is also statistically rare. The Humane Society noted that only 17 people were killed in constrictor snake-related incidents between 1978 and 2012 — and no victims were swallowed whole.