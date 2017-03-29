A new lipgloss is here to not only make your lips look pink and plump, but to let you send a message to Donald Trump, too.

Lipslut, which was created by college junior Katie Sones of California and bills itself as a socially conscious cosmetics company, has launched a matte pink lipgloss called "F*ck Trump," which promises to donate 50% of proceeds to a women's charity that's currently being threatened by the Trump administration.

"After the election, everyone was saying, 'Donate to this and [to] that,' and I never donated, but I thought 'Why aren't I doing that?'" Sones told her college newspaper, Mustang News. "People are going to buy lipstick either way, so if you could do that and have the money go somewhere that you support, that would be perfect."

The lipgloss itself retails for $19.95 and comes in a simple pink tube with pointed black writing.

"F*ck Trump," it reads on the front, with "Lipslut" written on the back.

Lipslut's "F*ck Trump" lipgloss Source: Lipslut

Suddenly, doing your makeup on the subway got a lot more interesting.

Right now, there's no one women's charity chosen, with Lipslut instead asking customers to vote for the charity of their choice upon checkout, with orgs like the Center For Reproductive Rights, the Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood and the National Organization for Women in the running. The winning organization will be chosen at the end of the campaign, though the date for the campaign's end has yet to be determined.

"We really believe in people supporting a company that they can get behind," Sones told Mustang News. "We want to integrate philanthropy into everyday life; why not support something you care about?"

Mic has reached out to Sones for additional comment.