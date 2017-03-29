Wendy Williams is the t of Fierce Fridays, VH1's live-viewing party that occurs durin of RuPaul's Drag Race. Williams appears and discusses what's happened, but a lot of people a hy.

On Tuesday, Drag Race All Stars 2 contestant Detox took to social media to slam the talk show host and the network that chose her as host. She echoed the statements made by New York City drag queen Stephanie Stone that Williams is not an ally but an enemy to the LGBTQ community. A Alaska Thunderfuck and judge Michelle Visage also chimed in and agreed.

"I certainly don't think she is the right person to be hosting our community's flagship television program," Thunderfuck said in a statement to Unicorn Booty.

Williams is featured in the commercials on VH1 that introduce the new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race. With a feature image attached to the TV spots, it's as if Williams is part of the program, but her hosting duties s — that's it. So far, she's only hosted the , but the backlash has already begun.

While Williams has yet to respond to the backlash, Drag Race fans have taken to social media to suggest firing Williams from hosting the viewing party.

It's a disgrace that @WendyWilliams is hosting the @RuPaulsDragRace viewing show on @VH1 #FireWendyWilliams @RuPaul

As a viewer of @RuPaulsDragRace since seaon 1 @VH1 please get rid of @WendyWilliams she is not an ally #firewendywilliams

@VH1 @RuPaulsDragRace @LogoTV It is horrifies and embarrasses me that you've chosen a transphobic TV host to represent us #FireWendyWilliams

firewendywilliams She is not an ally to the LGBT+ community and has no right hosting for one of the most diverse shows in American TV.

It's unknown the exact reason why Williams was chosen as the host of the show. She's hosted reality shows in the past, including Mob Wives — a VH1 show, which could help make sense as to why the network might have wanted to bring Williams back to host Drag Race — and a few Braxton Family Values reunion specials.

We'll have to wait and see how Williams responds and if VH1 takes any action.

