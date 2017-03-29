It's happening again. The launch of another otherwise stellar MLB the Show title release is being hampered by network error and server issues.

MLB The Show 17 launched on Tuesday for the PlayStation 4, but as of noon EDT on March 29, gamers still aren't able to access all or some aspect of the game's online components.

Longtime fans of the series are accustomed to these issues around the launch of a game. MLB the Show is one of the most consistently solid sports video game series in existence, but these launch problems are about as predictable as the qualities that make the series so beloved.

Not surprising that The Show's online servers have yet to work. More concerned whether they'll cause problems for weeks ahead like last year

MLB the Show 17 network error and server issues: Sony's response

Here's a look at the communication Sony has been sharing with The Show community since launch:

Putting the final touches on servers to let you play online & redeem preorder bonuses. More updates to follow soon.

Servers are in process of going live. Thanks for your patience! Some may encounter unusually long access times but these should resolve soon

We've received reports of slow/unresponsive servers; engineers are working hard to resolve. More updates ASAP. Thank you for your patience.

Server issues remain our top priority. We're moving as fast as possible to resolve. We're grateful for your continued patience.

We're looking into user reports that stats and scores from online games are not updating properly. Please standby for further updates.

MLB The Show 17 network error and server issues: A possible fix?

Unfortunately, there is no f for this issue. All gamers can do is wait. If history has taught Show fans anything, it's that the problems will be resolved incrementally.

That's probably not much of a comfort for gamers who spent extra money on deluxe editions packed with goodies that are designed to be enjoyed via online play, or for the fans who barely play the offline modes.

On the bright side, this is an era of gaming that allows developers to patch and update issues post-launch. There was a time, back in the cartridge days, when a broken game stayed broken.

Still, the "you've got it good" approach is a tough sell to a generation of gamers so plugged into online gaming.

