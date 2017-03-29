Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off April 14 in Indio, California, and the curators of the Do Lab stage have announced their lineup of electronic and dance artists for both festival weekends. This year Amtrac, Bearson, and Bleep Bloop are headlining weekend one; Barclay Crenshaw, Billy Kenny, and Daktyl are headlining weekend two. They also promise more surprise guests not listed below.
Here is a full list of the performers, which was announced in a video via Do Lab's Twitter page. Artists highlighted in green will play on weekend one of the festival; artists highlighted in dark blue will play weekend two.
Weekend 1: April 14-16
Amtrac
Bearson
Bleep Bloop
Bogl
Chet Porter
Eagles & Butterflies
Elohim
FKJ
Gaslamp Killer
Gone Gone Beyond
Haywyre
LMBRSXUL
Monolink
Mr. Carmack
Oscure
Partywave
Sabo
Sayer
Shiba San
Space Jesus
Tara Brooks
Team B&L
Whethan
YOTTO
Zimmer
Weekend 2: April 21-23
Barclay Crenshaw
Billy Kenny
Daktyl
divaDanielle
Einmusik
HAANA
Jan Blomqvist
Jonas Rathsman
Jonnie King
Josh Billings & Nonfiction
Justin Martin
KNGSPRNGS
Latmun
Lee Reynolds
Liquid Stranger
Lonely Boy
Mad Zach
Marbs
Mikey Lion
Monte Booker
Netsky
Porkchop
The Geek x VRV
The Librarian
Will Clarke
XXYYXX
The Los Angeles event producers, who also produce the Lightning in a Bottle festival, are known for bringing not only a stellar list of artists but also art installations and interactive elements to their stage each year at Coachella.
