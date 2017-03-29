Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off April 14 in Indio, California, and the curators of the Do Lab stage have announced their lineup of electronic and dance artists for both festival weekends. Bloop are headlining weekend one; Barclay Crenshaw, Billy Kenny, and Daktyl are headlining weekend two. They also promise more surprise guests not listed below.

Here is a full list of the performers, which was announced in a video via Do Lab's Twitter page. Artists highlighted in green will play on weekend one of the festival; artists highlighted in dark blue will play weekend two.

Here's your Coachella 2017 lineup! ???? See you at the Do LaB Stage... https://t.co/zvJA0zPrC2

Weekend 1: April 14-16

Amtrac

Bearson

Bleep Bloop

Bogl

Chet Porter

Eagles & Butterflies

Elohim

FKJ

Gaslamp Killer

Gone Gone Beyond

Haywyre

LMBRSXUL

Monolink

Mr. Carmack

Oscure

Partywave

Sabo

Sayer

Shiba San

Space Jesus

Tara Brooks

Team B&L

Whethan

YOTTO

Zimmer



Weekend 2: April 21-23

Barclay Crenshaw

Billy Kenny

Daktyl

divaDanielle

Einmusik

HAANA

Jan Blomqvist

Jonas Rathsman

Jonnie King

Josh Billings & Nonfiction

Justin Martin

KNGSPRNGS

Latmun

Lee Reynolds

Liquid Stranger

Lonely Boy

Mad Zach

Marbs

Mikey Lion

Monte Booker

Netsky

Porkchop

The Geek x VRV

The Librarian

Will Clarke

XXYYXX

The Los Angeles event producers, who also produce the , are known for bringing not only a stellar list of artists but also to their stage each year at Coachella.

