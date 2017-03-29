What is Ivanka Trump's job?

Adviser? Senior adviser?

The president's eldest daughter has been a visible part of her father's administration, meeting with world leaders and tech titans and even reportedly working behind the scenes to influence her father's executive orders. That sounds like "adviser," or maybe even "senior adviser." She has an office in the West Wing, after all, and is in the process of getting a high-level security clearance, which means she will get to peek at all sorts of interesting documents.

As Annie Karni writes in Politico,

"In everything but name, Trump is settling in as what appears to be a full-time staffer in her father’s administration, with a broad and growing portfolio — except she is not being sworn in, will hold no official position and is not pocketing a salary, her attorney said."

Titles are for employees, and Ivanka isn't one. At least not of the United States federal government. And since she's not technically a government employee, she's not technically subject to ethics rules that apply to government employees.

Conflicts of interest

The Trump family isn't exactly known for taking potential conflicts of interest seriously. For example, after President Donald Trump said he'd place his business interests in a blind trust, Forbes reported his son, Eric, plans to give him quarterly earnings updates.

An attorney for Ivanka told Politico she will "voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not." But, since she's not legally required to follow any of those rules, the consequences for breaking them are nil.

In terms of her work, Ivanka has said she'll focus on childcare and family leave policy for the Trump administration. She spoke to her father's crowds about both issues on the campaign trail. But, so far, she's made her presence felt on a broad range of issues, both foreign and domestic. In November, shortly after her father was elected, Ivanka sat in on a meeting between him and Japanese Prime Minister Shinz? Abe. More recently, we learned Ivanka will travel to Berlin on behalf of the Trump administration to participate in a women's empowerment summit.