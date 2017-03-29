As Coachella music festival quickly approaches, attendees are anticipating where they will be watching their favorite artists play during the two-weekend event. The lineup for one stage in particular, Heineken House, may have leaked. Coachella message board users posted a flier that singer BJ the Chicago Kid apparently shared via Instagram.

The lineup provided does not state whether these artists are scheduled to play weekend one, which takes place April 14 to 16, or weekend two, which takes place April 21 to 23. It is also possible these artists may play both weekends. Below is the speculated lineup for the Heineken House at Coachella 2017.

Friday

Special Guest

Blaise James

Chris Lake

John Pan

Oshi

DJ Sliink

Vindata

Whethen

Saturday

George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic

Bixel Boys

BJ the Chicago Kid

Chuckie

Death

Madds

Mike Will Made It

DJ Nu Mark

TWRK

Zaytoven

Sunday

Slander

NGHTMRE

ARMNHMR

Botnek

Eptic

JSTJR

Must Die!

RickyxSan



