As Coachella music festival quickly approaches, attendees are anticipating where they will be watching their favorite artists play during the two-weekend event. The lineup for one stage in particular, Heineken House, may have leaked. Coachella message board users posted a flier that singer BJ the Chicago Kid apparently shared via Instagram.
The lineup provided does not state whether these artists are scheduled to play weekend one, which takes place April 14 to 16, or weekend two, which takes place April 21 to 23. It is also possible these artists may play both weekends. Below is the speculated lineup for the Heineken House at Coachella 2017.
Friday
Special Guest
Blaise James
Chris Lake
John Pan
Oshi
DJ Sliink
Vindata
Whethen
Saturday
George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic
Bixel Boys
BJ the Chicago Kid
Chuckie
Death
Madds
Mike Will Made It
DJ Nu Mark
TWRK
Zaytoven
Sunday
Slander
NGHTMRE
ARMNHMR
Botnek
Eptic
JSTJR
Must Die!
RickyxSan
