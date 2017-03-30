At a press conference late Wednesday night, North Carolina Republican lawmakers said they reached a deal to repeal HB2, Reuters reports.

The law, which requires people in the state to use public restrooms that match their gender assigned at birth rather than their gender identity, became instantly controversial once it passed in March 2016.

Reuters said that details of the compromise were not released on Wednesday night, but that North Carolina legislators were set to vote on the matter Thursday morning.

The repeal comes three months after North Carolina's congress failed to repeal the bill, even though they had promised to repeal it if the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, repealed its equal rights ordinance protecting transgender citizens. State legislators did not follow through on the reported repeal-for-repeal plan.

Activist holds a sign protesting HB2 Source: Ben McKeown/AP

The bill badly damaged North Carolina's economy. PayPal rethought plans to expand operations in the state. The NCAA basketball league looked elsewhere for places to host championship games. Bruce Springsteen canceled a concert in the state, which prompted the Daily Beast to state that North Carolina would never again host a celebrity.

Only 18 days after the bill passed, the Center for American Progress estimated that it already cost the state about $86.3 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice had an ongoing civil rights case against North Carolina because of the law. Sixty-eight companies — including Capital One, Dropbox, IBM and IKEA, to name a few — joined an amicus brief written by LGBTQ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign in support of the U.S. Department of Justice's case. The companies stated in the brief that the law is "already damaging their ability to recruit and retain a diverse workforce and is imposing a substantial disincentive to investment and commerce in the State, directly impacting their bottom line."