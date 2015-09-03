'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime' PS4 Trophy List: How to Platinum the game

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a whimsical adventure through a neon techno galaxy where you and up to three friends (or an AI-controlled pet) fight the forces of Anti-Love by piloting a massive spaceship around cooperatively. It's extremely difficult, and if you're still missing a few of the trophies on the PlayStation 4 version, released last February, we've got the complete list of trophies and how to get them.

Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime PS4 Trophy List: The names of all 29 trophies and how to get them

According to playstationtrophies.org, Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime has 29 trophies in all. Here's how you get them:

•Master of Spacetime (Platinum): Collect all other trophies

•Romantic Getaway (Bronze): Finish the tutorial

•First Date (Bronze): Beat any level in two player mode

•Space-man's Best Friend (Bronze): Beat any level with the help of your trusty space-pet

•Bear-Knuckle Boxing (Silver): Defeat Ursa Major

•Wave Goodbye (Silver): Defeat Cetus

•Belt It Out (Silver): Defeat Orion

•Love Has Prevailed (Gold): Defeat King Cepheus

•Clearing the Air (Bronze): Finish a level after removing all fog of war

•Perfect Date (Gold): Finish a level without taking damage

•Cooties (Bronze): Finish a level without ever crossing paths with your partner

•Dressed to the Nines (Bronze): Fill up all gem slots in a fully upgraded ship

•Love Is All You Need (Silver): Play through a campaign without using any gems

•Token of Affection (Silver): Earn one of each type of ship badge

•All Creatures Great and Small (Gold): Rescue every captured friend

•Fight with Care, Bear (Gold): Defeat Ursa Major without taking a punch

•Underwater Expedition (Gold): Defeat Cetus while its head is underwater

•SPF 1000 (Gold): Deliver the final blow to Orion using a solar flare

•Exposed (Gold): Remove all of King Cepheus's shields

•Seat Warmer (Bronze): Use every station in a single level

•Couple's Dance Lessons (Bronze): Pirouette 15 times in a single level

•Generosity (Bronze): Throw a gem into a station that's being used by another player

•Gemologist (Silver): Have 10 unused gems in your ship at one time

•The Spice of Life (Bronze): Use three different types of Yamato weapons in a boss fight

•Rocket Science (Bronze): Escape a white dwarf without shooting or ramming it

•Warm Embrace (Bronze): Survive after being fully enveloped by a bomb trap

•Entrapment (Bronze): Kill 20 enemies with security guns in a single level

•Overprotective (Bronze): Have 20 cells at one time on the Metal-Beam shield

•Missile Kiss (Bronze): Make two Power-Missiles collide

It seems like a lot, but you should be able to get most of the bronze trophies and some of the silver ones just through playing through the game normally. Some of the gold trophies, like the ones that require you to beat a boss under specific circumstances, will probably take longer, and of course you won't get that platinum trophy until you've unlocked the preceding 28. So find some friends and get started taking Anti-Love to task!

