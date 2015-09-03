Italian traffic cops are getting a police-modified Lamborghini — speedy drivers take pause

Getaway drivers in northern Italy might as well turn themselves in now.

Italian traffic police in Bologna will soon be equipped with a Lamborghini Huracán, which can top speeds of 200 miles per hour — only fitting for a country known for its flare and style.

The Italian luxury car company delivered the bespoke Huracán Polizia to the Italian Highway Patrol in Rome on Thursday, handing over the keys to Interior Minister Marco Minniti during the ceremony.

Italian law enforcement have a taste for luxury, it would seem. This is the police's second Huracán, the first of which was adopted by Rome's highway patrol in 2015. The police have also used another Lamborghini, a 2009 Gallardo, for special tasks, like emergency organ transportation.

Its newest vehicle will similarly be used for emergency operations, like the speedy delivery of organs and blood, as well as general highway patrol.

Painted in the police's official medium blue, the all-wheel drive car is a force to be reckoned with: It boasts a 610 horsepower, an aspirated V10 engine and can go from 0 to 62 mph in just over three seconds.

Cased in an aluminum-carbon fiber hybrid carapace, its aesthetic is equally unparalleled. "[T]he Huracán's design is based on the spiky hexagonal forms of the carbon atom, while the seamless roof profile is an unmistakable mark of the Lamborghini DNA," its website explains. "The Huracán is unique even in the dark, thanks to the alluringly 'technological' light of its full-LED lighting system."

But the Huracán Polizia is no ordinary Huracán. It also comes with a host of special highway police features. Video camera and recording equipment are installed, along with VHF police radio, a tablet and a computer. It also comes with a portable extinguisher, hooks to prop up stop signs ordinarily held by hand (who has time for that?) and a gun holster.

No worries for those who find its masterful design heart-stopping: The car also has a defibrillator. Huracán Polizia can take care of heart transplants, too, with its own refrigeration system for the transportation of organs and blood.

Pretty cool.