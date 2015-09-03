Bryan Fischer demands LGBT people return the rainbow God invented

Bryan Fischer, the rabid far-right activist and evangelical American Family Association radio host, turned up the unintentional self-satire to 11 on Sunday by claiming the LGBTQ movement appropriated the rainbow flag from the Bible.

"Worst example of cultural appropriation ever: LGBTs stole the rainbow from God," Fischer tweeted. "It's his. He invented it. Gen. 9:11-17. Give it back."

The Bible verse in question is from Genesis 9, where God — having destroyed Earth in a massive flood — shone a rainbow down on the Noah's Ark survivors as a symbol of his promise to not destroy the Earth again. Thrilling stuff.

The rest of Twitter was not impressed by the size or rustiness of the gears slowly turning in Fischer's head, and promptly released a torrent of withering mockery.

As the Southern Poverty Law Center noted, stealing God's rainbows is just one of the many nefarious gay conspiracies bouncing around in Fischer's head. Other strange theories he's proposed include "homosexuality gave us Adolph Hitler," HIV is a "harmless microbe" unconnected to AIDS and LGBTQ people commit the majority of U.S. hate crimes.

In other words, Fischer spends a whole lot of time thinking about gays.

As of press time, the LGBTQ community had not returned Fischer's rainbow.