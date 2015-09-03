Big-name sponsors are already saying goodbye to The O'Reilly Factor host Bill O'Reilly.

On Saturday, a New York Times report revealed that a total of five women have received settlements from O'Reilly himself or from 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, in exchange for not pursuing lawsuits or speaking out about their accusations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by O'Reilly.

One woman described a dinner with O'Reilly during which he promised to make her a network contributor for Fox News, and then invited her to his hotel room. When she declined, he reportedly became hostile, told her to forget his career advice and insulted her purse.

In total, the payments to deal with the allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate actions cost around $13 million, the Times investigation found. But it looks like now there will be additional costs in the form of lost ad revenue — in the wake of the report, sponsors have already begun pulling out of The O'Reilly Factor.

Mercedes-Benz

Luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz said on Monday that it was pulling ads from The O'Reilly Factor. A spokeswoman for the brand told CNN that "The allegations are disturbing and, given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don't feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now."

Hyundai

While Hyundai is not currently running ads on The O'Reilly Factor, the auto company announced on Tuesday that it was pulling upcoming ads scheduled to run on the show because of "the "recent and disturbing allegations," CNN Money reported. According to CNN, the company said it would continue to "evaluate" the situation as it planned future ad deals.

BMW

Also on Tuesday, BMW of North America announced that it would be suspending advertisements on the The O'Reilly Factor in the wake of the Times investigative report.