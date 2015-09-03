Persona 5 is only kind of representative of the typical high school experience — but not all of us had a super-powered group of friends to go around and fight demons with.

The most realistic thing? Answering questions in class. It's not a fun mini game or a battle; it is, in fact, a series of questions. That's it. If you get the answers right, you'll get some stat increases — so it's important to be knowledgeable.

If you're looking to get that A+ by any means necessary, why don't you copy our notes?

Persona 5 school quiz: A cheat sheet

If you're looking for that easy A, we have some answers for you. Eurogamer has put together a handy-dandy list together, but here are the first handful to get you through the first in-game month:

April 12th:

A soul is composed of appetite, spirit, and what else? Logic.

April 19th:

Is the line extending from A connected to B or C? Which is it? C. (Careful! It's connected to line C, which is question option B.)

April 23rd:

What event did Emperor Nero add to the Olympics so he could participate? Singing.

April 25th:

What's the common usage of kakushinhan again, regarding an action you take? Knowing your actions are wrong.

But the real kakushinhan is the opposite, right? So the opposite means... Conviction that you're right.

April 30th:

First off, the "wunder" part probably means... Wonder.

Next, the "kind" part. That's probably... Child.

So a "wunderkind" would be... A prodigy.

Eurogamer is updating their list as they play through the game. Make sure to check back so you don't fail your class!

