Who killed Tupac Shakur? Suge Knight reportedly reveals those behind the murder.

For almost 21 years, the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur has been shrouded in mystery and conspiracies. Now, all of these years later, it appears that Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, has finally revealed who was behind the drive-by murder of the legendary artist.

According to BET, several sources have reported that Knight's attorney has written, in a signed affidavit, that the former Death Row Records CEO has been aware "for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight."

The Source also noted Knight's attorney added that the record producer has information on Wright's ties to the 1997 murder of Christopher Wallace, better known as the Notorious B.I.G.

As for why Knight is now coming forward, apparently it was the "salient points" in the documentary film Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton that convinced Knight to disclose this new information. Knight, who is believed to have been the target of the murder, was riding with Tupac on the night of the shooting in Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton told the Sun that "Culpepper told [co-director Michael Douglas] Carlin individually that not only did Knight confirm the events portrayed in Compton, which portray Knight was the intended target and Shakur as collateral damage, as true, but also goes on to allege that these 1996 events may have been the first in a history of attempts on Knight's life."

