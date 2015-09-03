Beyoncé released a 63 track playlist for Jay Z and it's super romantic

Struggling to find the perfect anniversary gift? Beyoncé's got you covered. On Tuesday, the singer released a playlist for husband Jay Z on their ninth wedding anniversary.

The playlist, which consists of 63 songs, is exclusive to Tidal and titled "IV EVER EVER." It includes romantic tunes like The Flamingos' "I Only Have Eyes For You" and Michael Jackson's "Butterflies." You can check out the full track list below and listen to it here:

"Anniversary," Tony! Toni! Toné!

"Cruisin'," D'Angelo

"Island Letter," Shuggie Otis

"Love is Stronger Than Pride," Sade

"I Want You," Marvin Gaye

"Lost Without You," Robin Thicke

"Teach U a Lesson," Robin Thicke

"Say You Will," Kanye West

"Magic," Coldplay

"The Limit To Your Love," Feist

"Retrograde," James Blake

"I Can't Help it," Michael Jackson

"As," Stevie Wonder

"Slide," Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos

"Get It Together," Drake, Black Coffee, Jorja Smith

"Bonnie And Clyde," Brigitte Bardot, Serge Gainsbourg

"Relations (An Ode to You and Me)," Kenna

"Get Down," Curtis Mayfield

"Talagh," Googoosh

"Chan Chan," Buena Vista Social Club

"The Girl From Ipanema," Frank Sinatra, Antonio Carlos Jobim

"How High The Moon," Ella Fitzgerald

"Take Off Your Cool," Outkast, Norah Jones

"Chapel Of Love," The Dixie Cups

"Day Dreaming," Aretha Franklin

"A Kiss To Build A Dream On," Louis Armstrong

"A Love Supreme, Pt. 1 — Acknowledgment," John Coltrane

"Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," Ms. Lauryn Hill

"Sun is Shining," Bob Marley & The Wailers, Lee "Scratch" Perry"

"Nude," Radiohead

"Prototype," OutKast

"At Your Best (You Are Love)," Aaliyah

"Voyage to Atlantis," The Isley Brothers

"No Ordinary Love," Sade

"Glory Box," Portishead

"Polaris," Zero 7

"Angels," The xx

"Pink + White," Frank Ocean

"Pink Matter," Frank Ocean, André 3000

"Girl," The Internet, KAYTRANADA

"Go All Night," Kelela

"Destiny," Zero 7

"Teardrop," Massive Attack

"Time Moves Slowly (feat. Samuel T. Herring)," Badbadnotgood

"Devotion," Earth, Wind & Fire

"Bury Me Next To You," Bilal

"Fix You," Coldplay

"When We're Dancing Close And Slow," Prince

"Inside My Love," Minnie Riperton

"Stir It Up," Bob Marley & The Wailers

"Kiss of Life," Sade

"I Only Have Eyes For You," The Flamingos

"Lady," D'Angelo

"Butterflies," Michael Jackson

"Feel Like Makin' Love," D'Angelo

"Hey Love," Stevie Wonder

"Tell Him," Ms. Lauryn Hill

"Overjoyed," Stevie Wonder

"Sweet Love," Anita Baker

"Lovely Day," Bill Withers

"Feeling Good," Nina Simone

"A Song For You," Donny Hathaway

"Wind Is The Wind," Nina Simone



The playlist wasn't the only way Beyoncé celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday. She also released a new music video for her 2015 song "Die With You." While the original video just features the singer at the piano, the updated version includes home videos of her and Jay Z throughout the years.

Beyoncé and Jay Z got married on April 4, 2008. The couple welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, on Jan. 7, 2012, and announced in February they're expecting twins.

